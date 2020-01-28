Check out the music from Star Wars

It’s hard, almost impossible to imagine Star Wars without the music of John Williams. It is also one of the pillars of Star Wars, like Lucas, Kurtz and McQuarrie. It envelops the story of the saga and combines the images and emotions so completely that after a few reflections it can tell the story of the film by itself.

Check out ABC.net.au here, including the great fact that the main theme was written in B flat major so that it runs perfectly out of Alfred Newman’s legendary 20th Century Fox fanfare.

There is probably no other film series that is as holistic in its musical sound as Star Wars.

When groundbreaking special effects, iconic lines (“Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi, you are my only hope”) and a relapse into the old-fashioned escapism helped this strange space opera about wookies and droids and power succeeded in 1977 – it was John Williams ‘Music that is firmly anchored in earthly history and has it firmly anchored in the heart and mind.

Despite its inimitability, there is a recipe for the Star Wars sound – for what makes Star Wars sound like Star Wars. To take it completely apart, you need to listen carefully to these remarkable films. However, here are the seven main ingredients to get you started.