Check out the Congress Oscar nomination, which mocks Modi, Kejriwal and others

The 92nd edition of the Academy Awards, d. H. The 2020 Academy Awards are done and dusted. The film “Parasite” by director Bong Joon-Ho made history when he was the first foreign language film to win the award for the best picture. “Joker” star Joaquin Phoenix won his first Oscar after four nominations. Renee Zellweger also picked up her first Oscar for portraying the late icon Judy Garland.

Meanwhile, the Congress Party here in India found another way to mock PM Modi, Amit Shah, Arvind Kejriwal and others. The party had its own Oscar awards. Yes! Oscars! The categories include Best Actor in a Comedic Role, Best Actor in an Action Role, Best Actor in a Negative Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role and Best Actor in a Dramatic Role.

The nominations for the best actor in a comedic role were Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and Minister of Railways and Trade Piyush Goyal. The congress honored Manoj Tiwari in this category. “When it gets dark, when times are tough, we can all do a little comedy to cheer ourselves up. Fortunately, we have these timeless moments to pull ourselves through,” the party said.