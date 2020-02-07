Check out Shatta Wales reaction after the Barcelona team jam on their “Bojor” track

Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has finally responded after the Barcelona team played his “Borjor” song in the cabin before their Copa Del Rey game against the Atletic Club.

A few minutes before the game started, the team’s players saw them stick to Shatta Wales’ song. “Borjor” is one of the hits on Shatta Wales Wonder Boy album and became internationally known in the speakers of the dressing room of FC Barcelona.

The SM movement and fans of the Barcelona team also responded after a post was posted on the Barcelona official website.

Shatta Wale responded to the news on his Snapchat handle, saying that his name was not ordinary and a blessing. He added that he was sent by God!

He wrote;

“Shatta whales !!! Thank God this name is not an ordinary name. “

It seems like he’s gradually becoming a superstar on the international front.

