Ajay Devgn is in a cloud nine with his latest release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior enjoying an unprecedented race. It’s been almost a month in theaters and the movie shows no signs of slowing down. The period drama is really a milestone in Ajay’s career.

Speaking of our “Most profitable movies,” Ajay Devgn has his 3 movies in the dedicated section since it started, that is, in 2013. Including Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, his Golmaal Again and Raid are among the most profitable movies.

Check out Ajay Devgn’s movies on the list of the most profitable Koimoi movies (since 2013)

Let’s take a closer look at Ajay Devgn’s films in the list of the most profitable:

Golmaal Again (2017)

Cost: Rs 80 million

Useful life: 205.72 crore

ROI (return on investment) – 125.32 crore

Profit: 157.15%

Golmaal Again (2018)

Cost: Rs 48 million

Useful life: 101.54 rupees

ROI- Rs.5.54 million

Profit: 111.54%

Tanhaji: the warrior not sung (2020)

Cost: Rs 125 million

Shelf life: 255.77 rupees *

ROI- Rs 130.77 million *

Profit: 104.61% *

(Note: in the “Most profitable movies” list, we include movies with a benefit of 100% or more; * denotes that the movie is still running in theaters)

As of now, Tanhaji is the only one to enter the list of Most profitable of 2020, since it is the only rake of films in profits of more than 100%.

From the details mentioned above, it can be seen that Ajay Devgn has only 3 films among the most profitable Bollywood outings since 2013, but with an interesting formation to come, the superstar to roar at the box office.

