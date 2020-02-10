Cheap bar carts under $ 150 at Amazon

Scroll to view more pictures

Bar trolleys are a home decor that is not only functional, but also adds a touch of sophistication and old-fashioned charm to every bar area, kitchen or dining room. I even saw them used as make-up trolleys and portable bedside tables while browsing the endless supply of adorable furnishings on Pinterest. Unfortunately, they are not exactly known as inexpensive. Whether gold, acrylic, lucite or metal, I have discovered some dazzling bar trolleys, the price of which stands out from a large one. Basically, cheap bar trolleys that look stylish in your home are no longer so easy to get these days. With that in mind, investing in my wood and gold metal bar carts was one of the best home investment items I’ve ever made personally, and I feel like the center of my living room. You can even embellish them with chic bar accessories, your favorite liquor bottles, flowers, pretty perfume bottles and your favorite scented candles. Apart from their aesthetic appeal, they are also an excellent decoration to entertain guests and organize your weekly wine evening with the girls. I admit that I happened to score a big goal and actually found a bargain price at a local thrift store (I know I hit the jackpot). cheap.

Whether you’re interested in antique-inspired carts that were common in the mid-century era, or you’re enjoying the classic allure of metallic Art Deco strains, you can surprisingly find some gorgeous pieces to enlarge your space, without going bankrupt. Here are some of my favorite affordable options for instantly redesigning your space with just one statement piece.

1. Design Toscano Globe Bar Cart

This old, contemporary Globus bar cart is handmade with solid hardwood legs and inspired by Italian designs. The trolley also offers applied world maps and contains your whiskey carafe (or whatever) as well as your favorite stemware. It gives your room a serious old world charm and doesn’t break the bank.

2. Linon Gina mid-century bar cart

This beautiful mid-century brass bar trolley gives every room a refined upgrade and at the same time shows your favorite accessory for spirits and bars. It also has mirrored shelves that give an art deco feel, and sturdy swivel castors for mobility when hosting.

3. Silverwood Sinclair serving trolley

This super affordable compact trolley is an excellent option for studios and small spaces. It was designed with a slim profile without compromising on style or functionality. It is also sturdy and equipped with a stainless steel frame and tempered glass shelves that can hold up to 30 kg.