Chase Rice Slams 'The Bachelor' Makers To Set Her Up With Ex-Girlfriend Scene Involving!

Bachelor manufacturers are known for provoking juicy drama and using clever editing to say whatever they want, often at the expense of their tournaments. But according to an unhappy participant in Monday night’s episode, they may have finally got things going!

No, this new complaint did not come from one of the remaining women on vacation for the pilot Peter WeberThe heart – though, many of the reasons can be avoided about this method of the season. (Ahem, #ChampagneGate’s madness is unforgettable.)

Instead, country music artist Chase Rice gets a bone to pick on Bachelor Nation after he was the featured musical act during an awkward, one-on-one date involved with his ex, Victoria Fuller.

In case you missed it, here’s what went: Victoria and Peter spent the afternoon at an amusement park before joining a private concert (complete with worship of fans) set for them nearby. Victoria then fails just like any woman in her situation once she realizes that Rice is the performer. The girl is completely blinded!

In an appearance on the Fitz and the Morning radio show which premiered Friday, the 34-year-old country crooner poured tea about his experience with ABC reality show.

He begins by explaining his previous contact with Fuller, saying:

“We spent a night together in Charlotte, she’s a cool chick, from what I know of her. You know, I don’t have a problem with her. I don’t have a problem with her. You know, I know she’s going to be on the show. . ”

Despite knowing that Victoria was going to The Bachelor, Chase said she was “a bit shocked” to see her that particular night. The artist explained that he talked to his team about promoting his music on the show but also expressed concern about the potential of crossing paths with his ex:

“So I told my manager and my publicist, they were like, ‘don’t worry about it too. They won’t do that to you, that’s a weird opportunity, but they don’t – there’s no way they’ll do it to you. that they brought someone else like that, the guest was surprised at the show. ‘

Welp. Never say no!

Rice told the outlet that he had no idea that Peter and Victoria were really serenading that night:

“So the fact that they did it to me, it was at the top, not necessary, I didn’t expect it. But at the end of the day, it happened. I don’t know if these were the makers, or if they were just lucky. I know what I’m thinking, but let everyone know what they’re thinking. “

He continued:

“I was just there to try to promote Lonely If You and Eyes to You and I really wanted nothing – if anything I wanted, it had nothing to do with the drama of that show.”

Well, there’s a silver lining to it all. Now, millions of viewers know who the hell Rice Rice is! Sorry, we have to!

In sum, for his part, concludes telling Weber about their past in the last half of their date together:

“I don’t think it would have been fair to you if I hadn’t told you. The last part was a little strange for me … Chase and I used to be together. We dated but I broke it with him because his living doesn’t match what I want. I know I want to try it. “

Fans of the show have come to life for the drama Twitter. However, Victoria is shaping up to be a frontrunner this season, so for her, we hope the manufacturers give her a little break!

