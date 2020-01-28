Chase Rice Says `` Bachelor '' Producers Blinded Him With Ex-Girlfriend In Latest Episode

Country star Chase Rice was ready to play his music in Monday’s episode of “The Bachelor”, but of course he was immersed in drama while he was there.

As candidate Victoria Fuller arranged a one-on-one date with star Peter Weber, she quickly discovered that the two were going to see Rice happen. Fuller was forced to reveal that she had already dated the country singer but that they had broken up because “her lifestyle did not really correspond to what I wanted”.

Rice was not happy to see Fuller, nor delighted with the stunts that the producers had drawn.

Rice opened up to “Fitz in the Morning,” saying he did not expect to be drawn into the show’s actual plot.

“If there is anything I always wanted, it has nothing to do with the drama of this series,” said Rice.

The singer explained that he and Fuller spent a night together.

“We spent a night together in Charlotte, she’s a cool girl, from what I know of her,” he said. “You know, I had no problem with her. I had no problem with him. You know, I knew she was going to be on the show. “

Rice had even asked her manager and advertiser if appearing on the show was a good idea since he knew Fuller.

“So I said to my manager and my publicist, they were like,” Don’t even worry about it, “” he said. “They’re not going to do this to you, it’s a strange coincidence, but they’re not going to – there’s no way they can do this to you. They never brought anyone else like this , surprised the show’s guest. “

So being face to face with Fuller was not what Rice expected, although anyone who had ever seen “The Bachelor” could have told her what was going to happen.

“The fact that they did this to me is overkill, it’s useless, I didn’t expect it,” said Rice. “But at the end of the day, it happened.”

Shocker.