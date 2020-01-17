Chase Paul Sinha responds to trolls with Parkinson's disease

Paul Sinha sends an important message to Chase trolls (Image: ITV)

Chase star Paul Sinha has responded to trolls who mocked the test master after a team won £ 80,000 during the ITV show yesterday, revealing that the episode was filmed three days after announcing his diagnosis of illness. of Parkinson’s.

Parkinson’s is a degenerative disorder of the central nervous system, which usually begins with motor symptoms, including trembling and difficulty walking.

Paul, also known as The Sinnerman, insisted that he was going to “fight (with Parkinson) with every breath I have” in a challenging post last year.

Since then, he has promised to continue fighting the opponents in The Chase until his illness becomes an obstacle, but in 2019 he wrote a new program, toured the country with his foot routine and married his long-standing partner, Olly .

However, despite giving two contestants a brave run for their money during The Chase last night, cruel spectators accused the comedian of “leaving” Jonny and Lyndsey with £ 40,000 each.

Paul has responded with an essential reminder that everyone should keep in mind.

Paul married his partner Olly in 2019 (Image: Instagram)

Sharing his blog post on June 14 revealing his Parkinson, Paul added in a tweet: ‘The King of Stats, also known as The Beast tells me that today’s episode was recorded three days after this blog. It is worth remembering that hunters and contestants are real people with real things that happen. “

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live last month, Paul emphasized that he doesn’t see his Parkinson as a curse, and said he doesn’t seem to be “unlucky.”

‘My mental health has gone through this year, and I don’t say it’s easy, but I don’t feel depressed. I feel full of energy, “he insisted.

‘I wrote a program and it took me six weeks to write it. It has never taken me so little time to write a program. And it’s really good, it’s much more ambitious than any other complete show I’ve done. Born from a ferocity of spirit, I want to take a risk. “

The Chase continues tonight at 5pm on ITV.





