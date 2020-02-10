Charlottesville-based brewery opens new location on Main Street in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Virginia (WFXR) – Downtown Lynchburg will shortly host its third brewery, with the announcement that the Champion Brewing Company will open a new location later this year.

According to a Facebook post by the Downtown Lynchburg Association, the brewery in Charlottesville is due to open in “late spring / early summer”. It is located on 1021 Main Street next to the Benny Scarpetta pizza restaurant.

The Champion Brewing Company describes itself on its website as “the most advanced brewery in Virginia, which produces a variety of beers at two locations: in our taproom in downtown Charlottesville and in our production facility in Belmont.”

Other new breweries in downtown Lynchburg are Three Roads Brewing and Star Hill Brewery.

WFXRtv.com asked Champion Brewing founder Hunter Smith for a comment but received no response.

