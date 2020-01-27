Charlotte Flair vence o Royal Rumble Match for women

WWE Royal Rumble gives you an overview of the traditional Royal Rumble match for women with 30 players. It was published by Becky Lynch in 2018 and it was published by Becky Lynch in 2019 in 2019.

O WWE Royal Rumble broadcasts part of the 00h in Portugal or 21h in Brazil to WWE Network. O kickoff começa 2 horas antes. Subscreve aqui, o primeiro mês é grátis!

Complete your career in the women’s Royal Rumble Match

O Women’s Royal Rumble Match comes from Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair and doesn’t have a ring yet. There is no minimum order for Molly Holly and Nikki Cross.

Pouco depois tivemos a entrada de Lana, que veio a falar and others microfone, assim como a Mercedes Martinez. Liv Morgan has a Lana removal logo that you can see as a Liv Morgan member in a ring. During duas envolveram-se depois numa brawl, you confirm a feud and you don’t know.

Momentos depois tivemos uma quase eliminação de Mandy Rose, mas It became a Primeira vez que isso iria acontecer.

Bianca Belair uses Alexa Bliss to replace Nikki Cross. A great success is expected for Bianca Belair and Molly Holly. As Feuer & Wunsch tiveram Tempo de Eliminar Mercedes Martinez, Para Pouco Depois Vermos Sonya Deville and Parceira Mandy Rose, Apesar de Otis ter tentado Impedir Isso Novamente De Acontecer. Já Bianca Belair eliminates Sonya Deville and Candice LeRae.

Já com mais lutadoras em ringue, tivemos também eliminações rápidas de Dakota Kai by Chelsea Green and Alexa Bliss. Tamina regressou aos ringues, mas foi eliminada em segundos. Kairi Sane também apareceu no struggle, mas title durou muito tempo. Dana Brooke is not a fight.

O Women’s Royal Rumble Match was rated by Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair without a ring, and by NXT and Melhor to avoid problems. Charlotte Flair, Chegou Depois, is responsible for the female queen of the WWE.

Depois disso assistimos ao regresso by Naomi aos ringues, assim como by Beth Phoenix. Toni Storm plays against Kelly Kelly. Entretanto Charlotte Flair conseguiu eliminar Bianca Belair and Sarah Logan under the name “Queen”, que também eliminou Kelly Kelly. A 10x campeã dominava o combat.

I’m not in the ring, I’m Natalya, Xia Li, Zelina Vega, Shotzi Blackheart, Carmella and Tegan Nox, and I’m in the ring. On the way to Santina Marella you will find a stopover at Beth Phoenix and Natalya. O que acabou por acontecer é que Santina Marella eliminou-se sozinha.

Também tivemos around “momento Kofi Kingston” protagonizado por Naomi, onde esta agarrou-se à barreira and separa os fãs do ringue, para evitar ser eliminada.

No final, como nº 30, Entrou Shayna Baszler, uma das favoritas à vitória no combate. An ex-NXT female winner who eliminated the Queen of Spades, among others: Xia Li, Tegan Nox, Zelina Vega, Shoti Blackheart, Carmella, Toni Storm and Naomi Caíram. Já Natalya foi eliminada por Beth Phoenix, que acabaria por ser eliminada também por Shayna Baszler.

The last time as Duas “rainhas” and “maiores favouritas à vitória”: Charlotte Flair and Shayna Baszler. It was fought on Tuesday against Charlotte Flair with the title “Queen” and there was a rating for NXT and Assim Vencer for Women’s Royal Rumble Match!

Charlotte Flair and WrestleMania 36 chose the Raw Women’s Championship and against Becky Lynch …

O que achaste deste Royal Rumble Match for women and Charlotte flair?