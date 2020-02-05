Charlie McAvoy’s great achievement is good news

Charlie McAvoy may not have reached this elusive goal this year, but his performance against the Canucks is good news for the Boston Bruins.

One night he led the Boston Bruins in the Ice Age, Charlie McAvoy showed that the lack of a goal this season doesn’t apply to him as much as we might think. He made two assists that night; a primary for Charlie Coyles opener and a secondary for Brad Marchand’s goal.

The opening goal was particularly controversial and was finally decided as offside after visiting the “Situation Room” in Toronto. Charlie McAvoy, by definition of the law of the game, made an incredibly clever game in which Sean Kuraly got back on his feet by keeping control of the puck without touching it.

You often forget how young the defender of Boston Bruins is and this piece was a prime example of hockey smarts well beyond his lean years.

While the Boston Bruins generally dominated the Canucks, Charlie McAvoy underlines this with a Corsi For an elite of 68% in a 5v5 ratio. When he was on the ice, Vancouver only managed three shots at Tuukka Rask in all situations.

Aside from the points and overall control of the game, he also showed his mean streak of bad luck willing to defend his goalkeeper. After Jay Beagle crashed into Rask, McAvoy was on site to make sure he was still wrestling on the ice, apparently unaffected by his actions.

Even in this piece he showed incredible balance and maturity; instead of beating his fists on Beagle, he subdued him in a way that did not arouse the anger of the officials.

Beagle, who has since dropped out due to misconduct, and Brock Boeser were sentenced to 2 minutes for bothering our goalkeeper. In the heat of the moment, it would have been very easy to get a little retribution, especially if you knew that Rask had just recovered from a concussion. Instead, Charlie McAvoy made a very sensible decision.

If his game keeps going up, you have to imagine that a goal will happen sooner or later. He obviously doesn’t lack a lot of confidence in what he brings to the Boston Bruins, but you can imagine that the goal is bothering him.

We hope a tired Chicago Blackhawks team that lost in extra time last night gave McAvoy a chance to break his duck for the season. A shaped Charlie McAvoy is after all an important part of the lineup, whether he scores a goal or not.

