Charlie McAvoy will continue to be number one defender

Charlie McAvoy may have had a few problems with the Boston Bruins this season, but given his youth, it’s all part of the learning curve.

We must never lose sight of the fact that Charlie McAvoy is only 22 years old and plays a prominent role as a member of the top 4 of the Boston Bruins. He has only played properly in the NHL for three seasons and is still developing his game.

It’s easy to see his lack of chances until he breaks the duck against the Blackhawks with the winning goal in extra time recently. All players, however, have slumps; It is only his who appears to be worse because of the high expectations placed on him.

There’s no reason why Charlie McAvoy won’t be the Boston Bruins’ first defender in the coming years. All you have to do is compare his stats to last year’s Norris Trophy winner Mark Giordano to see that he’s still a good player.

Take, for example, the ice age everyone is entrusted with; Although Giordano has seen more games for Flames 911: 13 in 5v5 ice, Charlie McAvoy sits at 973: 52. Even adapted to all situations, the gap between the two represents little more than the additional three games, who played the flames.

Expected goals against Charlie McAvoy at the Boston Bruins (5 vs 5) are 32; Giordano’s number is on December 31. A little lower, but it’s still a lot more comparable, especially considering that these guys have minutes like nothing else and in the least no easy minutes.

Charlie McAvoy isn’t a Corsi sweetheart when you look at the Boston Bruins, but a 51.52% Corsi For is slightly above average and within the reach of Giordano’s 52.81%.

If you look at any number of stats, you won’t be able to easily find out which player won the Norris Trophy last year and which of the 22-year-olds is still working on their game.

Do you want to hear your voice? Join the Causeway Crowd team!

Write for us!

Now it’s probably a little unfair to use Giordano’s statistics from this season as opposed to his Norris season, but the fact is that he’s still one of the better defenders in the league, and in at least half of the teams in the league, he is Number one is.

Perhaps the most significant is the fact that even Giordano is one year behind. his overall score so far is only 12, compared to McAvoy’s 17 at 5v5. Given that these points are the most difficult to achieve, one would have to imagine that McAvoy would add a few more if he also saw the Powerplay time would.

Overall, the 27 points from Giordano are of course more than the 20 from McAvoy. However, the fact is that the Boston Bruins defender plays harder minutes when it comes to scoring goals and assists. The flame defender’s 10 power play points add up to his 1 sum.

However you see it, Charlie McAvoy will still be the number one defender in the long term future of the Boston Bruins. Yes, he is not perfect and makes mistakes, but which defender is absolutely flawless?

Next topic: Would a Kyle Palmieri trade feel like a disappointment?

A little bit more time with Zdeno Chara and maybe a bit more team action and McAvoy will be as well rounded as any of the league’s best-known defenders. Maybe not the biggest goal threat, but a guy who can balance the defense and at least safely join the rush.

Statistics courtesy of Natural Stat Trick.