Charging Guide: Voting on Rules of the Trial

The Senate will review and vote the rules of the road for the first stages of President Donald Trump’s dismissal trial.

The resolution dictating the rules of the trial is partisan. The fight over this will be heated. Democrats will try to change it and highlight its shortcomings. Each Republican will vote for it, and it will be locked in place.

If the Senate were to be different from all the other stages of the impeachment process in terms of tone and content, Tuesday certainly will not be that way.

Conclusion: The stage is set. The republican resolution is public. The briefs are (for the most part) tabled. The workspaces for the directors of the House and the defense team of the White House are prepared. The guided tours of the Senate floor (including a guide to the use of the four television screens that the two parties can deploy for their presentations) are completed. Buckle up. It’s time for President Donald J. Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate.

The sight of 30,000 feet

There is legislative language and amendments to follow, hundreds of pages of briefs and presentations to follow. There is partisan rhetoric flying on both sides. But here’s what counts: bringing four or more senators closer to the 47 senators in the caucus with the Democrats to say yes to witnesses and documents.

Every step in the coming days, especially the presentations themselves, should be viewed through this lens – did it bring the Republicans together or push them further to join the Democrats later in the day? trial? No one expects the president to be removed from office. Period. But the lawsuit could change the trajectory of his presidency, or at least the understanding of what exactly happened inside his White House, depending on how the Republicans choose to vote.

Or it may have no effect and be finished by the middle of next week.

It all comes down to whether four (or more) Senate Republicans choose to overthrow the White House, ignore the President’s Twitter feed, turn their backs on Senate Majority Officer Mitch McConnell, reject the wishes of their base and vote with the Democrats. It’s the match. It is entirely possible that this does not happen – and if it does not, there may be good explanations. But it’s the match in terms of how this trial will be viewed in history.

What to watch

How will start Tuesday

Once the Senate trial resumes, there will be a first interview: Senator Jim Inhofe, a Republican from Oklahoma, was absent last week due to a family problem and will have to be sworn in.

McConnell will then present his organizational resolution for the early stages of the trial. This will trigger a chain of events which, at various times, will be unpredictable (Democrats can and will propose to change the resolution):

Planning tips: Tuesday’s duration will be dictated by the number of amendments that Schumer chooses to propose. While his team was very discreet about the number of candidates, Schumer planned a “series of amendments” to journalists on Monday evening. Shorter: it could be a long day.

Important disclaimer: If senators want to debate an aspect themselves, they can go to deliberation. This would require 51 votes and, if adopted, the House would have to meet in camera. It is not known when or if it will be used. At the end of the day, senators can speak, except to make a request for unanimous consent, only in camera. It is a possibility that will always be present during the trial, and that will certainly occur all day Tuesday.

Will there be subpoena and documents?

There is simply no way to answer this question yet. Four GOP senators said they were open to examining witnesses and documents. Beyond Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, who said explicitly that he would like to hear from former national security adviser John Bolton, the other three (Sens. Susan Collins from Maine, Lisa Murkowksi from Alaska and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee) did not specifically say who they would like to hear – only that they are open to the idea (and worked diligently to include language in McConnell’s organizational resolution to organize a vote at this end). The bottom line here: there will likely be little to no movement towards the existence of 51 votes to summon witnesses for days, if not more.

That said: the leaders of the Senate GOP and the White House are fully aware of the proximity of a final vote of witnesses, particularly with Bolton hanging out there.

Backup plans for Bolton and other witnesses

CNN’s Pamela Brown key reports: Senior administration official and familiar person confirm that the White House has been involved in discussions with GOP allies for the past few days to ensure they are ready in case the Democrats get enough votes to allow witnesses to be called to testify.

Sources claim that part of these discussions have implications, such as concerns of executive privilege if Bolton, Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, office and budget and manager Mike Duffey and White House assistant Rob Blair are forced to testify publicly.

To put it in simple terms: even if the votes are there for the witnesses, the administration and the leaders of the Senate GOP are looking for ways to short-circuit that. Specifically, they are working on arguments to deploy against the idea of ​​witnesses while senators deliberate before the first (and potentially final) vote of witnesses.

The McConnell resolution

Let’s be clear: the McConnell resolution is not the 1999 resolution to the Bill Clinton recall trial. There are substantial differences. It is modeled very similarly, and the time allotted and the trial opening stages are consistent with that. But it’s just not the same, or even “very, very similar”.

What does the resolution contain: These will be the rules of the road. Period. McConnell has the votes for that. Here is how the trial will unfold.

Once adopted, the resolution would be implemented:

This last point is essential: if there are 51 votes for witnesses and documents, the trial enters a new unknown stage which would include more votes, depositions, more votes, then the presentation of testimony or documents.

If the vote fails, that’s it. The trial proceeds to deliberations and votes on the articles themselves.

Needless to say, this upward or downward vote is the time of trial.

What the resolution does not prevent: The White House defense team can move a motion to reject, or senators can move a adjournment motion at a specific time each day, roughly when they wish.

Point: Senior executives and at least some of those responsible for the dismissal of the House rushed into the office of the Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, Monday evening to peruse the resolution and apply it to their preparation strategy.

Response from Schumer: Schumer called the resolution “national shame” and the Democrats were unified in their opposition.

“After reading his resolution, it is clear that Senator McConnell is determined to make it much more difficult to obtain witnesses and documents and intends to hasten the trial.”

The challenge of early voting

The organizational resolution presented by McConnell is changeable – and the Democrats plan to try to change it. How precisely (and how many amendments they propose) is closely kept, but rest assured that the Senate will vote on adding appearances for witnesses and documents on Tuesday – and will not have to wait until halfway back of the trial for those votes to happen.

The reality is this: Republicans are united behind McConnell’s proposal that any witness or document vote be processed * after * the senator’s initial presentations and questions. This means that the Democrats will not have the vote for their amendments. But it does point out that Democrats will act to put Republicans on the record as soon as they lay the groundwork for future crucial votes.

McConnell kept his resolution out of public view until less than 24 hours before it was considered in the Senate. An important part of the reason is this: it is a work in progress. Another theory, at least according to a Democratic senator, is the fear that the more public the resolution, the more Republicans can find reasons to break ranks. To be perfectly clear – the Republicans stayed closely behind McConnell in his strategy for the trial opening stages, and no GOP senator I spoke with raised concerns about being out of the loop or do not know what will follow.

In this spirit: If there is one thing McConnell wants throughout this process, it is unity. He is fully aware that the members of his conference are in different places on certain aspects. But the goal is to start unified. And stay united for as long as possible. The longer the Senate GOP sticks, the more likely it will remain, which is essentially the theory of the case. This is why the resolution underwent several additions, subtractions and iterations even * after * McConnell announced that the 53 Republicans of the Senate were behind. McConnell wants to make this commitment a reality.

What Schumer wants

It is not known how many amendments Schumer will propose on Tuesday, but a smart way to get an idea of ​​what will happen is to remember what Schumer (with the support of all the Democrats in the Senate) has pushed to this point:

Schumer’s rationale: According to a senior Democrat official, the reason for pushing for the above is threefold. First, if it was put in order, it would make the process easier. Waiting until the end of the trial for the subpoenas to be issued (if the votes are there to get there) will almost certainly cause delays.

Second, and Schumer has repeatedly emphasized this point: waiting after the senator’s opening arguments and questions to obtain witnesses and evidence for a trial would ostensibly leave these arguments and questions without key developments and evidence.

Third, Democrats have become increasingly worried about the language that CNN has signaled will be added to the original resolution calling for an upward or downward vote on whether to seek witnesses and additional documents. If this vote fails, it can be used to essentially bypass any future Democrats’ proposed resolutions to request subpoenas for specific witnesses and documents.

It should be noted that this remains speculative – the Democrats did not see the resolution or the new language of the witnesses. But it is a concern.

A notable wrinkle: As of Monday evening, McConnell and Schumer had not discussed the final text of McConnell’s resolution, nor had their staff discussed how it would work in practice in the days to come. It is a rarity in a chamber which essentially ceases to function without the majority and minority leaders not concluding agreements on the next steps, finally, anything.