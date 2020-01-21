Charges from the Democrats' perspective, Trump team

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The legal documents submitted to the Senate have set out the arguments put forward in the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, in which he is exposed to two different allegations of abuse of power and congressional obstruction.

A look at the key points Democrats make when they speak out for Trump’s impeachment and Trump’s reaction when the defense team presses for his swift acquittal. The GOP’s arguments have already brought charges of falsification.

About abuse of power

Democrats say Trump has abused the power of his office by calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on a phone call on July 25 to announce an investigation into political rival Joe Biden and the Democrats. At the time, Trump was holding hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to the country.

Biden’s sought-after investigation, as well as an unsubstantiated theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 presidential election, was an invitation to interfere in U.S. politics – and served the president’s political interests rather than America’s national security interests, say Democrats,

Meanwhile, Trump’s lawyers claim there is no evidence beyond hearsay that the president has conditioned the release of aid to Ukraine, which agrees to an investigation.

The money was released without an investigation being launched – and Zelenskiy didn’t even know it had been suspended until shortly before his release, despite U.S. officials telling House officials that Ukraine asked about the delay.

The legal team says Trump has legitimate concerns about corruption in Ukraine and that it is appropriate to address Biden to the call because his son Hunter was on the board of a gas company, Burisma, which was suspected of corruption.

Trump has tried without evidence to involve the Bidens in the type of corruption that has plagued Ukraine for a long time. Hunter Biden was also a Burisma board member and his father ran the Obama administration’s diplomatic affairs with Kiev. Although timing among anti-corruption lawyers was a matter of concern, there was no evidence of misconduct by either the former Vice President or his son.

In any case, Trump’s lawyers said that breaks in foreign aid are neither unusual nor inappropriate, and it’s a decision that’s up to the commander-in-chief. The presidents have the right to exercise their authority without their political opponents questioning their motive or intention, they argue.

___

On the hindrance to justice

The Trump administration has hindered Congress at every turn during the impeachment investigation and directed witnesses not to testify or hand over any documents, according to the House Democrats, who specifically state that it is the house – not the White House that determines the scope of such a request.

They say that witnesses who choose to appear publicly or privately endure public statements from the President aimed at preventing them from working together. Several government agencies, including the State and Energy Ministries, followed the White House leadership and refused to provide documents.

Trump’s legal team states that government resistance is nothing new.

The lawyers said close and senior advisors to the president have long been immune to Congress statements. On Monday, they referred to statements by the Department of Justice’s legal opinion that supported this stance.

The lawyers found that even before the plenary hall officially voted on the impeachment investigation regulations, witnesses issued subpoenas that, according to the Department of Justice, are not legally enforceable. Democrats say the house has “sole power to impeachment” so the process cannot be questioned by the government.

When White House officials prevented Trump’s advisers from testifying or handing over documents, defenders said they protected the presidency’s privilege – and did not hinder an investigation.

___

WHAT MAKES AN UNTRACTABLE INFUSABILITY

Democrats say Trump’s behavior is exactly what the country’s founding fathers had in mind when they created the mechanism to accuse and remove a president from power. Not only that, they described it in a file as the “worst nightmare” of the authors.

The Constitution sets a standard for “treason, bribery, or other offenses and crimes” for impeachment, and according to Democrats, this is a sufficiently flexible threshold to “reach the full range of potential misconduct by the President.”

Whether the allegations are not criminal offenses is a very important issue. Trump’s lawyers argue that an offense requires particularly outrageous behavior that threatens constitutional order and, in particular, violates applicable law.

Nothing that the President is accused of comes close to this norm. And impeachment of Trump on the basis of these facts would water down impeachment standards, permanently weaken the presidency’s power, and “allow an enemy house to attack almost every presidential act by questioning a president’s subjective motives.”

A member of the president’s legal department, Alan Dershowitz, said in a Sunday interview that an offense must constitute “criminal conduct.” Some legal scholars have vigorously contested this stance, and the Democratic chair of the House Intelligence Committee called it an “absurd position.”

Ultimately, it is up to the Senate to decide. A two-thirds vote on each indictment is required to condemn the President and remove him from office.

___

Follow Eric Tucker at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.