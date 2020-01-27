Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sport

All signs point to this, and now Fox Sports ‘Jay Glazer reports that Philip Rivers’ Los Angeles Chargers have “moved on.”

Rivers is permanently moving its entire and very large family to Florida via ESPN last week. He seemed to realize after the last regular season game that his charger time could be over and made it clear that he would continue playing even if he didn’t come back.

After the news of his move to Florida became known, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was soon mentioned as a suitable landing site for the 38-year-old gunslinger. It would fit perfectly into the Bruce Arians and the Bucs have some of the best playmakers in the league.

Rivers could have a strong 2020 campaign for a number of concessions (read more here).

Whatever happens, it will be a big change for a player who has spent his entire career with the Chargers. As far as the franchise is concerned, Los Angeles is on the market for another quarterback, and the latest pattern designs point to Rivers’ successor.