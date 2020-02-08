‘Chaos Walking’ from Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland gets a release date

The highly anticipated Chaos Walking by Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland has finally received an official release date.

The story of waiting patiently for Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland’s Chaos Walking seems to have ended, since Lionsgate has announced that the long-delayed film will appear in cinemas on January 22, 2021. Debut two years after the original release date, Chaos Walking by Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley was teased as the next big franchise for young adults. With stars like Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland at the wheel, the film would certainly draw its wide fan bases to the cinema.

Directed by Doug Liman, Chaos Walking was postponed from the original release of 2019 because Lionsgate was not satisfied with the delivered end product. Believing in the movie Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland, they opted for extensive re-shoots that reportedly cost around $ 15 million. Chaos Walking is said to have arrived much earlier, but it is best to remember that Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland are two of the most popular, much sought after actors and that their work on their respective franchises has meant that Chaos Walking is on the back burner put.

Don’t Breath helper Fede Alvarez reportedly collaborated with director Doug Liman on the Chaos Walking recordings. Last April, the film Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland were reportedly considered “priceless”, which is why Chaos Walking has undergone such extensive re-shoots. When Chaos Walking was announced, it was ready to be the first step to a large franchise that Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland would carry, but now it seems uncertain whether Lionsgate’s bet will come true.

In the meantime, you can see Daisy Ridley in theaters with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker:

Lucas film and director JJ Abrams once again join forces to take viewers on an epic journey far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the compelling conclusion of the groundbreaking Skywalker saga, where new legends are born and the final struggle for freedom is yet to come.

Directed by JJ Abrams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant , Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams. Carrie Fisher will appear as General Leia Organa through the use of previously unreleased recordings made for Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker now plays in theaters.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years earlier, their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings bleed more into their work to be exacerbated by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe