Survivalist Bear Grylls returns with the latest release of the National Geographic “Running Wild With Bear Grylls”, featuring celebrities like Channing Tatum, Brie Larson, Joel McHale, Cara Delevingne, Rob Riggle, Armie Hammer, and Dave Bautista. an inner steel that takes on adventure challenges in the remote wilderness.

Wild Grylls: Channing Tatum, Brie Larson, Cara Delevingne and Joel McHale will be part of Bear’s upcoming adventure

“Our customers love to watch adrenaline and survival. Bear Grylls is a world-renowned adventurer and we are delighted to bring him home with another action-packed “Running Wild” show. After witnessing the adventure of the well-known survivalist, Hazen Audel in “Primal Survivor,” our consumers will have a fantastic opportunity to witness the ultimate survivalist as they embark on an action-packed journey with popular international celebrities, “Pawan Soni, vice president and corporate programming and marketing, National Geographic India.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls was developed by Grylls and Delbert Shoopman. The first episode airs on Monday. In one of the previous seasons, viewers could meet former President Barack Obama, who released his adventure site with Grylls.

Rather, it was Bear Grylls, with whom last year’s Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi released her adventure on the former TV show “Man vs Wild”. For Grylls, it was nothing but a special experience to come to India and explore its beauty with Modi. Modi’s episode “Man vs Wild” was shot in Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. He toured the wild terrain, crossed the river in a makeshift raft, and shared stories from the past – especially about the time he spent two years of his life in the Himalayas in search of God.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!