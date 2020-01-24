Channing Tatum and Jessie J may just have rekindled their romance. here is the proof

In December, Jessie J and Channing Tatum left the world in shock when they parted, the former even posting a sincere message on Instagram. “Stay away from parts of yourself and people or situations that trigger parts of you that are unhealthy. Be honest. Send love to anyone who feels alone. We need you everywhere. You are stronger than you think and are able to regain your happy time. Talk to someone who can give you professional advice. Honor your pain to be heard by the right ears. It’s your TIME, so take your TIME, ”she wrote.

Just when we thought there was no turning back for the Hollywood duo, it looks like Jessie and Channing have rekindled their romance again and we’re all for it! Despite their previous breakup, the two had remained on good terms and there were rumors that they were looking to give their relationship a new chance. According to sources, they are indeed again a pair. Talk to E! News source said Jessie and Channing were “completely back together”. They added: “They took a few weeks apart but finally decided that they really care about each other. They seem very happy to be spending time together again.”

Jessie and Channing were recently spotted hanging out and shopping together. “No PDA but the two were in a good mood and together all the time while giving their opinion on different articles. Jessie stayed at Channing’s last week are super dizzy. “The last time they were together, Jessie and Channing were apparently in a serious relationship but there was no sign of a future between them. The insider concluded,” They are not there yet but they like their lives together and what they have. He likes to see her play and travel with her. They have a good thing. “

