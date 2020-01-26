It’s like your heart went out there, Channing Tatum!

As we shared on Friday, it was reported via an E! News insider Star star Mike and Jessie J was “completely back together” a few weeks apart. Source source:

“They were separated for a couple of weeks but ultimately decided they really cared about each other.”

It was a rough patch according to the confidant who predicted they would “seem very happy to spend time again.” Aww !! It seems like things are back to normal:

“Jessie stayed at Channing’s house this past weekend. They were very confused with each other.

We had the feeling that they might give things another shot after the pair was spotted shopping in Santa Monica with the actor’s 6-year-old son Ever, and now it’s fully confirmed!

On Friday night, the couple not only made their first public appearance since officially rekindling their romance, but also marked their red carpet show (see photos HERE) together at MusiCares Person Of The Year gala honors. Aerosmith, and they can’t seem to get any hotter, TBH.

Includes documenting Pre-Grammys event by the iconic team and the Jonas Brothers, the female songstress also shared rude videos with her man Instagram story:

Cuties! / (c) Story by Jessie J / Instagram

Mr. Tatum also took part in social media sharing, posting two photos of the 31-year-old. In a selfie (above) taken days earlier, the singer planted a kiss on the actor’s cheek as they slapped funny unicorn headpieces. He captioned the cuteness:

“Gonna watch the unusual song tonight. Then let’s go in! Horns!”

However, after receiving a nasty snap comment from a user who wrote “Jenna looks better to you” – referred to Channing’s wife Jenna Dewan – The 21 Jump Street star quickly jumped in defense of his GF:

“I don’t usually mean it. But you look good to a horrible happy person who hates a thoughtless person like any of them. Why don’t you seriously think about what you do. It hurts and doesn’t me about it.If you can’t be a horrible hate person on my page and support the timeless and undeniable beauty and woman Jess is … please kindly bring out TF here. wish you here. Especially me. “

He added:

“And no one is more surprising and nice to look at but more as a person than Jess. And yes including my ex. Sorry about your opinion. But what I said is facts. Just facts. Ok bye be careful in your actions this is what you create for yourself. “

But that’s not all Tatum said! He made things clear in a second comment that he meant no good to his ex before closing the comment on the post:

“And to be super clear for other people who love to turn to s ** t. Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right. But no and I mean no one is better or better than anyone else. Beauty cannot be measured. It is in the eyes of the beholder. So as all your forever beautiful people pour out these words and try and find the s ** t to start the s ** t wit.I enjoy my evening at MF with my gorgeous woman and embraced her beautiful heart. “

In the second photo, taken on Friday, the 39-year-old refers to his lady in love as a “Sculpture of magic” in the caption of the black and white pic:

Let’s hope these two come together for good !!

(Photo via Channing Tatum / Instagram.)