Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have entered into a custody agreement

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Image: Getty

I finally got to watch Marriage Story on Netflix the other day, and if the slow death of the planet as a result of climate change was not enough to make me never have children and watch Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson Trying to negotiate child custody in this film was definitely enough to seal the deal.

Having a child is hard enough, but then figuring out that you need to share it? I will not even share a sandwich if I am the one who made it, and as is well known, people tend to be even more interested in their children than in their lunch. Personally, I don’t see it for myself, but I’ve heard that it is.

As a proof of concept Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewanwho negotiated terms of detention for their six-year-old daughter, Everlyhave finally agreed, according to The Blast. The former couple will share custody of their daughter and spend half the time between the two.

The agreement should also include a language in which both parties agree not to use their daughter on social media for advertising, sponsorship, or campaigning. At least not without the consent of the other parent. It looks like little Everly could one day sell flat tummy tea or SugarBearHair vitamins, but not without the consent of mom and dad.

The custody news comes just one day after Tatum’s arrest Instagram Commentary area where great battles are fought bravely to defend his relationship with the returning girlfriend Jessie J, “Jenna looks better with you,” commented a user after Tatum posted a photo with Jessie herself.

The retribution was quick and Tatum came in and said, “Hey Alex, I don’t usually talk like that. But you seem so good at hating terribly happy people who hate thoughtless people like everyone else.” Before you continue: “And there is no more breathtaking and beautiful body than Jess, but more than one person. And yes, that includes my ex. Sorry for your opinion. But what I said is facts. Only facts.”

Of course people assumed that Tatum was celebrating “Jess” while knocking Jenna down for doing just that, but of course he returned to the comments section to clarify his comments.

“And just to be clear to the other people who love to turn around. Jenna is beautiful and amazing in itself. But no and I mean no is nicer or better than anyone else, ”he wrote, which is wild, because he had previously explicitly stated that Jessie J was basically the most beautiful person in the world, inside and out (who does that? ?). it’s worth noting, look pretty much like Dewan). “Beauty is not measurable. It is in the eye of the beholder. So while you pour all infinitely beautiful people over these words and try to find something to start something funny. I will enjoy my MF night with my adorable wife and cuddle me in her beautiful heart. ”

I don’t know exactly what all of this is supposed to mean, but my main disadvantage is that Channing Tatum described me as infinitely beautiful and that he and Jenna reached a mutually agreed custody agreement. (Us Weekly)

As it turns out, Tinashe and I have more in common than I thought before. Or at least we have exactly one thing in common that is more than I would have thought – how we both deal with heartache.

On Saturday at Roc Nation’s pre-grammy brunch, Tinashe apparently announced that she had spent the six months after separating from her former boyfriend of two years Ben Simmons “Wasted”. Half a year Bender, she said, was on the news that Simmons was connected after their separation Kendall Jenner, Messages that Simmons himself sent to Tinashe via text.

Apparently Simmons Tinashe texted the information after meeting him and Jenner in Los Angeles. And while Simmons and Jenner apparently split up in 2018 and Tinashe is now saying that she’s more than just moving on and doing great, to be honest I’m still pissed off on her behalf.

Don’t text me if you want to meet someone and don’t start dating a Jenner (or Kardashian to be honest) after we split up. These are two very simple rules, which of course are much easier for anyone I could go out with, but I still think they should be universal. (TMZ)