The rapper and producer CHANGMO has just announced his first solo tour through North America. “Underground rock star!” Presented by Stage Session, the tour starts in Seattle in March and brings CHANGMO’s musical skill to fans across the nation.

Last November CHANGMO released Boyhood, his first full length album. The album includes artists such as Okasian, UNEDUCATED KID, KIRIN, CHUNG HA, Hash Swan and Paul Blanco. Paul Blanco, a Toronto-based rapper and producer, will tour with CHANGMO and visit seven stations: Seattle, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Washington, New York, Toronto, and Dallas.

“METEOR”, the theme song of childhood, reached number 1 in the Korean music charts … and in our hearts. We can’t wait to see CHANGMO live.

Check out the tour dates below!

March 4 – Seattle – The Crocodile

March 6 – Vancouver – LOCATION

March 8 – Los Angeles – Teragram Ballroom

March 12 – Washington DC – U Street Music Hall

March 13 – New York – Williamsburg Music Hall

March 15 – Toronto – Mod Club

March 18 – Dallas – Gas Monkey Live!

Tickets will be sold on changmotour.com this Friday, January 17th.

(Photo: stage session)

