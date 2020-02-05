Changing sand: an art exhibition, a desert landscape and an insight into Saudi society

Even without being embellished by the four-meter-long, shimmering, tumescent hull in the sand, the deserts of Al Ula would leave a lasting impression.

It is the physical landscape: creamy dunes strewn with small purple flowers that bloom between windstorms, and terracotta sandstone karsts that float hundreds of meters above the sand against perfectly complementary blue skies.

It is also the Nabataean city of Hegra that is on the UNESCO World Heritage List, younger siblings of Petra of Jordan, with its hundreds of stone-carved graves, and an aesthetic derived from Hellenistic, Ptolemaic and pre-Islamic Arab influences.

The hull, an installation entitled The Future is Now by the American contemporary artist Gisela Colon, is part of Desert X AlUla, an exhibition that originates in Coachella Valley in Southern California. Colon’s play appears in a kilometer-long natural sandstone gorge along with 13 other site-specific installations, including a giant swing from the Danish collective Superflex (which first appeared in Tate Modern in London in 2017), a river of thousands of silver metal boxes traditionally used for the saving of dates by the Saudi artist Zahrah AlGhamdi, and a star map and a 24th-century female cosmonaut image in royal blue by Lita Albuquerque entitled NAJMA (She Placed One Thousand Suns On The Cosmic Overlays Of Space).

The installations, which were opened to the public on 31 January, are part of a fusion of landscape, architectural heritage and large-scale art that is just begging to be Instagramed. Together they ensure the perfect storm of a tourist attraction. The California edition of Desert X coincides with the millennial-famous Coachella music festival. But you will not see many flower crowns here: this is Saudi Arabia, a conservative society experiencing violent growing pains as it slowly opens up to the world.

Desert X AlUla, which opened on 31 January with a lot of fanfare and many VIP helicopter flights, is a collaboration between Desert X and the Royal Commission for Al Ula (RCU). RCU was founded in 2017 by Saudi crown prince and de facto leader Mohammed Bin Salman and is part of the Prince’s Vision 2030 program, an attempt to diversify the oil-based economy of the Kingdom through, among other things, tourism and art to encourage. Vision 2030 is accompanied by recent relaxation of some of Saudi Arabia’s most notorious cultural limitations, such as the driving ban for women and gender segregation in restaurants.

The use of art to defend change naturally raises the issue of freedom of expression. Despite removing restrictions, “there is a general sense of fear in society to speak out because it can be punishable,” said Dana Ahmed, Gulf researcher at Amnesty International. “It’s hard for outsiders to know what Saudis think about things, even the positive reforms, because people are afraid to talk about it.”

‘Glimpses of the Past’ by Zahrah AlGhamdi (Photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of the artist, RCU and Desert X)

‘The Future is Now’ by Gisela Colon (Photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of the artist, RCU and Desert X)

‘Dictums: Manqia II’ by Wael Shawky (Photo Lance Gerber, courtesy of the artist, RCU and Desert X)

The mandate of RCU is to develop Al Ula, a region as large as Belgium, into an arts center, nature conservation area and center for archaeological heritage, signs that it hopes will be an influx of tourists. Hundreds of local Saudis are enrolled in training programs to guide and serve tourists around the sights, and new tented resorts in the shade of sandstone karsts are constantly breaking ground, the locals say.

But RCU is faced with serious obstacles in fulfilling its mission. First, Saudi is not on the radar of most vacationers. Until the Kingdom launched a tourist visa program last year, it was virtually impossible for non-Muslims to get permission to visit. Moreover, Al Ula is located in the remote northwest of the kingdom, more than 300 km from the nearest international airport in Medina.

Another barrier between Al Ula’s wonderful attractions and potential visitors is a call from many to boycott Saudi Arabia in the light of the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, which the CIA ordered by MBS. Three board members of Desert X resigned in protest against the partnership, and art critics such as Christopher Knight of the Los Angeles Times have voiced serious objections to anyone in the art community dealing with the Saudi government.

‘Kholkhal Aliaa’ by Sherin Guirguis (Photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of the artist, RCU and Desert X)

‘A Concise Passage’ by Rashed AlShashai (Photo Lance Gerber, courtesy of the artist, RCU and Desert X)

“NAJMA (She placed a thousand suns on the transparent overlays of the space)” by Lita Albuquerque (Photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of the artist, RCU and Desert X)

Can art flourish in a country accused of seriously restricting the freedom of expression of its citizens? In Al Ula the answer seems to be yes, but only to a certain extent. A controlled environment and provisional artists result in work that is often visually spectacular, but ultimately feels unimportant.

The participating artists, says Desert X artistic director Neville Wakefield, are divided between Saudi, Middle Eastern and global backgrounds. Several have participated in previous Desert X iterations in the Coachella Valley; Wakefield and his Saudi co-curators Raneem Farsi and Aya Alireza recruited the others and invited them to visit the site and then submit ideas.

The curators of Desert X AlUla say that they have never felt pressured to avoid a specific topic. “The artists we work with,” says Alireza, “are familiar with the environment and sensitivities. We have never suggested anything loud or controversial to anyone. “

‘Amma Qabel’ by Nasser AlSalem (Photo Lance Gerber, courtesy of the artist, RCU and Desert X)

‘Falling Stones Garden’ by Mohammed Ahmed Ibrahim (Photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of the artist and Lawrie Shabibi, RCU and Desert X)

‘The Lost Path’ by Muhannad Shono (Photo Lance Gerber, courtesy of the artist, RCU and Desert X)

However, analysts fear that a healthy culture of expression cannot be hatched in today’s Saudi language. “Through our documentation, we have found dozens of cases of individuals prosecuted under anti-terrorism or anti-cyber crime legislation, criminalizing contacts with foreign entities that are considered a risk to national security,” said Dana Ahmed of Amnesty International . “In this environment of hard work against writers, activists and their families, we do not expect that there is free space for creative thinking.”

The rapidly changing cultural landscape of Saudi is not telling some local artists how far they can push the envelope. But they push. “We are testing the water,” says Saudi artist and storyteller Muhannad Shono, whose installation The Lost Path consists of 65,000 interconnected black pipes swinging through drifting sands. “My generation still suffers from self-censorship, because we are aware that many things are not allowed. My first comic book that I published here was censored because it contained a witch and magic is considered to be haram (prohibited under Islamic law) … Now we don’t know for sure where the boundaries are. “

“One Two Three Swing!” by Superflex (Photo Lance Gerber, courtesy of the artist, RCU and Desert X)

‘Steel Rings’ from the series ‘The Shortest Distance Between Two Points’ by Rayyane Tabet (Photo Lance Gerber, courtesy of the artist and SfeirSemler Gallery Beirut / Hamburg, RCU and Desert X)

‘Mirage’ by eL Seed (Photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of the artist, RCU and Desert X)

According to the Egyptian-American sculptor Sherin Guirguis, “at first I thought maybe boycotting was the right thing to do”. But the absence – or exclusion – in the dominant cultural archive of the voices of Arab women led to a sense of obligation for her: “There is nothing in the history books that contains my story (like an Egyptian-American woman). As an artist, as a female artist, as an Arab female artist, I have to go to disputed spaces … to make our work visible. “

The installation of Guirguis, Kholkhal Aliaa, is a huge model of a traditional Bedouin ankle strap wedged in a gorge above eye level. It is inscribed with a calligraphic representation of a poem by the ‘almost forgotten’ Bedouin poet Aliaa bint Dawi Alayyah AlDalbahi AlOtaibi.

“My work,” says Guirguis, is about “creating a platform for visibility for women’s work, especially in the Swana region,” with the help of a post-colonial abbreviation for the region commonly referred to as the Middle East.

The potential of art to influence positive change is a motivation that is consistently cited by the artists of Desert X. “We believe that art can have the potential to influence change through the participation process, and influence change through the collective process,” says Bjørn-Stjerne Christiansen from Superflex, who says that his concerns disappeared as soon as colleagues in the Middle East urged him to participate.

For some in Saudi, however, the change is already being felt. “It feels like everything comes together,” says Muhannad Shono, “to make something happen that we all dreamed of.”

Desert X AlUla runs until March 7; www.desertx.org/alula

