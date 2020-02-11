“Changing” by Phantom Posse, Yohuna and iLoveMakonnen is a dream pop littered with ghosts

Phantom Posse is a New York collective led by Eric Littmann, who draws a variety of artists into orbit to create sweet dream pop. One of these musicians is iLoveMakonnen, and their work together precedes his huge success in the rap charts with “Tuesday”. Her new song “Changing”, premiered today on The FADER, is reminiscent of these early collaborations, especially “Sunshine”. The New Age Keys and Makonnen’s naive looping lyrics feel dazed and add to a song that feels like it was created after a big emotional explosion.

“Because ‘Changing’ Makonnen came to my Brooklyn apartment,” Littmann said in a statement. “I had made a magic mushroom tea that night and Makonnen and I always worked very quickly together … he put down a few chords.” and before I could finish designing the groove, it had all the lyrics and song structure ready for recording. We followed everything in my bedroom. A few weeks later I was working on the mix and adding little details here and there when Yohuna, the bedroom next to Minem, came home around midnight after a night with friends. She stuck her head into my room and said: “I have an idea for a counter-melody!”