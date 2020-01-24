Changes to Orlando Green Lights Magic for sports entertainment

ORLANDO, Fla. – The city’s planning board gave the go-ahead for changes to Magic’s proposed sports and entertainment district next to the Amway Center.

Orlando’s city planning agency approved changes to the downtown Orlando sports and entertainment district proposed by Orlando Magic.

The Orlando Magic suggested developing the district for $ 100 million in 2013. Since then, it’s been a $ 500 million project.

Since then, the future has been developing and expanding. The plan includes a hotel, retail, office and event space as well as a parking garage with 2,500 parking spaces and a pedestrian zone.

It is planned to build the settlement next to the Amway Center at the location of the old Orlando Police Department headquarters on North Hughey Avenue.

The proposed changes double office space to more than 400,000 square feet and add 50 more hotel rooms for a total of 300.

Magic’s chief communications officer informed Spectrum News 13 that the proposed district was still in the design phase. Once that is done, the Magic has a better idea of ​​a blueprint.