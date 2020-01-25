Entertainment

Chance the Rapper announced their new work on Friday.

The Chicago rapper will be the new host of the latest version of the prank show “Punk’d”, according to his tweets.

“I have a new job. I host PUNK’D on @Quibi Nobody is safe,” Chance tweeted.

This new version of “Punk’d” will be broadcast on the new Quibi mobile streaming service. The service’s website has announced that it will be launched on April 6, 2020.

The original version of “Punk’d” was premiered in 2003 on MTV with host Ashton Kutcher, according to the network’s website. On the show, Kutcher pranked his famous friends in a very comical and sometimes dramatic way.

The original show was broadcast for eight seasons. The original version ended in 2007. It was brought back in 2012 for a ninth season with guest hosts including Justin Bieber, according to IMDb. The show was brought back for its 10th season in 2015 with various guest hosts, including King Bach and DeStorm Power.