Chance the Rapper to Host Punk'd Reboot

Another early 2000s favorite is slated for a comeback. MTV celebrity prank show Punk’d to move to new Quibi mobile streaming platform, with Chance the Rapper supporting hosting, says Deadline. In addition to hosting, Chance will also be the show’s executive producer alongside creator Jason Goldberg.

“Punk’d is one of MTV’s most iconic franchises, “said Chance in a statement. “I grew up watching this show and it’s surreal to be in charge this time on Quibi.”

The show was originally aired from 2003 to 2007, hosted by Ashton Kutcher, who made famous pranks on stars like Justin Timberlake and Beyoncé. He would return later for short stays of one season on MTV in 2012 and again on BET in 2015. This time, the Punk’d the restart should be released in April when the Quibi platform goes online.

Watch the teaser below.