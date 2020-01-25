Chance that the rapper Quibi hosts with new punk

MTV’s punk is revived and instead of Ashton Kutcher pulling clutch-your-pearl pranks, this time it’s the good guy Chance the Rapper.

In the revised series, the Chicago native takes over the reins with new pranks and tons of laughs in bite-size videos, which are published on the new mobile video platform Quibi.

“Punk’d is one of MTV’s best known franchises,” said the Grammy-winning rapper in a statement. “I grew up with this show and it’s surreal to sit in the driver’s seat on Quibi this time.”

In a 24-second teaser in the series, rapper Megan thee Stallion is seduced by Chance into a joke when she sees an adult gorilla break out of the cage and seemingly storm the SUV in which she drives.

The teaser also gives a sneak peek of the mischief that is kicking up the chance this time, including blowing things up and dropping stones on cars.

Quibi is scheduled to start on April 6th.

