Champions League: Liverpool releases new squad for Atletico Madrid

Jürgen Klopp has released Liverpool’s squad for the round of 16 of the Champions League against Atletico Madrid.

However, the German made a remarkable change.

He added his £ 7.25 million contract with Takumi Minamino in January to the squad that will outlast the rest of the competition.

Minamino replaced Sepp van den Berg in the squad.

The Reds meet LaLiga giants, Atletico Madrid in the round of 16. The first leg will take place on February 18 in Spain. Anfield returns three weeks later, on March 11th.

Liverpool’s full roster includes:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker, Adrian, Andy Lonergan, Caoimhin Kelleher

Defenders: Virgil van Dijk, Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Joel Matip, Adam Lewis, Trient Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams, Yasser Larouci

Midfielders: Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott

Forward: Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi