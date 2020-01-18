Champions League: Del Piero predicts club will win trophy this year

Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero supported Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City to win the UEFA Champions League trophy this season ahead of Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Del Piero believes Guardiola’s men are the favorites to win the top European tournament ahead of reigning champions Liverpool as the Reds will focus on winning their first champion title in 30 years.

The knockout stages of the Champions League will start on February 18 and 19.

“I still believe that Manchester City has a real chance of winning the Champions League this season,” Del Piero told ESPN.

“So many years, they got closer – VAR one year, VAR the following year and that didn’t happen. I think we will have a great idea after the next round.

“There are changes in the market and with the coaches, some can improve you, but most of the time, nothing changes much.

“Liverpool still has a big chance because I like Klopp and the way he manages the team.

“But I think they will be busy with the Premier League.”