Rabbi Chalom Zaoui, born around 1839 and died according to the report of his great-grandson Roland Benzaken around 1918 at the age of 79, is one of the symbols of the Jewish community in Rabat.

Although it is difficult to understand his biography, Zaoui was, according to several reports, a respected rabbi and member of his community. Rabbi Chalom Zaoui ran a synagogue that bears his name today, just like a street in the Jewish quarter of the capital (Mellah).

“When you enter the bright red courtyard, you can see the Moorish style of this synagogue through the three-lobed windows, lamps that look like mosques and the geometrically shaped ceramic tiles,” wrote Diarna.

The story of a saint, a synagogue and a mellah

The history of Rabats Mellah remains particularly interesting as it is younger than that of cities like Marrakech and Fes. “It was designed and built between 1806 and 1807 when Sultan Moulay Slimane ordered its establishment to house the Jewish population of Rabat, who previously lived in the old medina,” added the same source.

«The place was chosen because it was inside the walls of the medina. It had two purposes: separation and protection, »he added. During this time, Rabbi Chalom Zaoui lived in Rabat as part of a community that rose from 5,000 in 1881 to 15,000 in 1947.

According to the story of his great-grandson Roland Benzaken, the rabbi Chalom Zaoui’s house, converted into a synagogue, was something very special.

“There was a mezuzah outside the house (a piece of parchment called klaf, contained in a decorative box and labeled with certain Hebrew verses from the Torah). All the Jews who came over laid their hands respectfully (this object) and then put it in their mouths, »said Benzaken in one of his articles about the rabbi.

“There have been children, very young, running to this mezuzah more than once and almost automatically making the same gesture as the (adult) and the blessed mezuzah of the saint embracing the city,” he added.

«The Jews celebrate the bride and groom next to this mezuzah. They meet at the door of Rabbi Chalom Zaoui, kiss the mezuzah, sing and speak to their ‘angel’, it looks majestic. He looks into the crowd for a moment, smiles, blesses the bride and groom and walks discreetly ».

A festive atmosphere for the Tsaddik Hiloula

After his death, Rabbi Chalom Zaoui was buried in the old part of the Jewish cemetery in Rabat in the Ocean District. However, he would have “worked miracles”. “We only know that he heals the sick who pray at his grave or in his synagogue in the Mellah in Rabat. We cite in particular the case of a blind European woman who summoned him overnight and who is said to have been healed, »says a report.

The story was confirmed by Rabbi Menahem Dahan, who has lived in Rabat since 1958, in an interview granted to Jeune Afrique in 2013. “The sick fell asleep near his grave for a few nights, and many of them miraculously healed not only Jews but also Muslims,” ​​he said.

Rabbi Chalom Zaoui’s synagogue also symbolized the celebrations of the Jewish community in Rabat. “We’re celebrating prayer evenings for Rabbi Chalom Zaoui’s birthday,” said Menahem Dahan.

«Many Moroccan Jews remember Saturday evenings at the Rabbi Chalom Zaoui Synagogue in the Mellah in Rabat in the 1950s and 60s. There were the personalities of Rabat and Salé, who all sang great pyoutims (Jewish poems) by heart with their beautiful voices, ”Roland Benzaken described a“ warm and lively ”ambience of a“ Jewish community that prayed, sang and wished the best wishes “.

Rabbi Chalom Zaoui’s Hiloula is celebrated on the 29th of Kislev, which takes place on December 23 of each year. His grave is also visited on the day of Kippur, which takes place every September 28th.