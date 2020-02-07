Chairman Wontumi made $ 1 million a day mining

According to Kasapafmonline.com, the NPP steel man, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, he has publicly mentioned the amount of money he made in mining and the gap between him and ex-president Mahama.

The chairman appeared on Paul Adom Otcheres “Good Evening Ghana”, where he said that he and his mining company made $ 1 million a day until the Mahama-led administration burned down his company.

Hansol Company Ltd, which Wontumi owed, was a registered and licensed company. In his own words, his company was one of the most successful and leading mining companies in the western region.

Chairman Wontumi revealed that former President John Dramani Mahama’s political witch hunt had knocked his business to the ground when he refused to put the NPP out of action for the NDC. He said when he was invited as a former president to consider issues related to his mining operations because other officials in power at the time stoked plans to break down his company (wontumis).

During the meeting, Mahama, realizing how open-minded the chairman was, asked him to join the NDC to support him with his fortune after showing him his company’s license.

“I told him that mining is not a bad thing. Every country needs mining. If you have resources, you need them to develop yours. But you have to regulate them or make good policies for them. But for me I have a legitimate license that they signed for me. This is my license, so he sees everything true. “

He insisted that after refusing to cancel the NDC nuclear power plant, he became an enemy of the president. It was not long before his company was ransacked by an inter-ministerial task force composed of security guards who suspected that his company had caused some Chinese nationals to engage in illegal mining.

The task force took away a few valuables, including money, gold, and other equipment belonging to the chairman, and burned the company to the ground.

After the exercise, Wontumi accused the government, led by former President John Dramani Mahama, of targeting and destroying his business.

Of the 500 excavators on the site, only 200 remained after the heartbeat. He appealed to the court for an appeal that was reported to result in a $ 1 billion judgment debt.