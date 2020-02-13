Cha Eun Woo, Jang Dong Yoon and Kim Yohan receive the 2020 K-pop in Seoul Festa: News: KpopStarz

This coming spring, Astro’s Cha Eun Woo, former X1 member Kim Yohan, and actor Jang Dong Yoon will heat the upcoming 2020 K-pop in Seoul Festa with their talents and visuals as MC of the event!

The ‘visual trinity’ will host the show, which will take place on April 29, and the event is said to be attended by great and successful Korean pop idols who are going to add to the fire.

K-pop in Seoul Festa is being organized as one of the events that welcome spring, welcome the new season by saying goodbye to winter and melt the icy cold with the burning passion and warmth of K-pop idols.

The line-up for the event was already announced, and according to Kpopmap, in addition to the three equally handsome MCs, huge K-pop band superstars will come along, including DBSK or also known as TVXQ, Super Junior, Red Velvet, ASTRO, MAMAMOO, ITZY and WEKI MEKI.

In addition, there are also some of the most successful Korean soloists, such as the former member of WANNA ONE Kim Jae Hwan and former member of IOI Chung Ha.

The line-up list is not yet final and changes may occur because the list still needs to be updated.

In the meantime, Cha Eun Woo has appeared as MC several times and everyone has destroyed his heart with his stunning appearance. He recently joined the MBC Drama Awards 2019 and MBC Gayo Dajejeon 2019 as MC.

After his successful drama “Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung” and comeback from the group with ASTRO’s sixth mini album track “Blue Flame”, Cha Eun Woo would have the Korean drama adaptation of the popular Webtoon, “True Beauty” written by author. Yang Yi cast.

Moreover, after the fruitful conclusion of his drama, “Tale of Nokdu” alongside actress Kim So Hyun, Jang Dong Yoon is ready to come back with another show in 2020 with the title “Search” with f (x) member Krystal and his first drama with a military concept.

In addition, Kim Yohan, who debuted through MNET’s idol products, X1, continues his acting career after the dissolution of the idol group and confirms that he is joining the ‘School’ series of KBS.

Yohan will have his debut through the drama and allegedly plays the male lead for “School 2020”.

He will play the role of a Taekwondo star who has won a bronze medal as a representative of the Korean National Sports Festival. After his injury and the failure of their company, he moved to a vocational school and quit taekwondo.

Fans expect the high-quality rendering of the idol actor as he was in real life, a reserve National Taekwondo athlete who won champions during the National Youth Sports Festival.

On the other hand, netizens are already anticipating the visually perfect chemistry and skills of Cha Eun Woo, Ki Yohan and Jang Dong Yoon who will make an appearance for the 2020 K-pop at Seoul Festa that will take place at the Olympic Stadium in April. 29.

