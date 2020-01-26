The director of JE Amjad Khan says that his upcoming director “Gul Makai” has been certified as U / A and shows that the film gives a strong message to everyone.

“Gul Makai” tells the story of Pakistani education activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai. About a year ago the UN organized a ‘Gul Makai’ screening in London.

‘Gul Makai’ is rated U / A, which clearly indicates that it is a family film and gives a strong signal to everyone. It’s a remarkable story of the Ziauddin Yousafzai family who has trained and encouraged his daughter (Malala Yousafzai) to write and attend school, ”Khan said.

Popular TV actress Reem Shaikh will be seen as Malala Yousafzai. They also play Divya Dutta, Atul Kulkarni, Mukesh Rishi and Pankaj Tripathi.

Jayantilal Gada (Pen), “Gul Makai” produced by Sanjay Singla and Preeti Vijay Jaju. The film will be screened on January 31st.

Gada said, “The film is censored as a U / A certificate. As supported by the Censor Board, they are convinced that such important stories with news should appear on the big screen. It will present the difficulties Malala Yousafzai was faced with in achieving the same right to education. It’s not just a movie, it’s a message, an example of bravery and heroism. “

