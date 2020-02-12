Cercle unveils major festival at the National Aerospace Museum of France

Okay, let’s try again! Cercle I just unveiled a huge festival cast with Amelie Lens, black coffee, Charlotte De Witte, Maceo Plex, LOUISAHHH, Pan-Pot and others at the National Aerospace Museum of France.

You’ve probably seen Cercle’s viral videos on Instagram and Facebook, which feature DJs from some of the most beautiful places like Tossa de Mar in Spain, Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia, and even from the Eiffel Tower.

Last year, in honor of the 500th anniversary of the Chateau de Chambord in France, Cercle tried to host its first festival, but unfortunately it was lagging behind a good one. Even with Solomun, Stephan Bodzin, Polo & Pan and other French artists in the cast, the organization was unable to sniff and many participants got angry.

This time Cercle hopes to do things differently and with a much more ambitious lineup. It goes down from May 30th to 31st. Tickets are not yet on sale, but you can pre-register here. Stay up to date on notifications and updates via the official event page here.

This is not the first time that Cercle has organized an event in the museum. Check out Pan-Pot from September 2017 to see the epic scope of the backdrop.

Pan-Pot in the Musée de l’Air et de l’Espace

Photo via Cercle