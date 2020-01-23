Sonos, a company known for its wireless speakers, announced earlier this week that some older products will lose software support in May. Thursday, in the middle of the aftermath, the CEO returned to these statements.

“All Sonos products will continue to work after May,” wrote CEO Patrick Spence on Twitter, enclosing a letter posted on the Sonos website.

The letter apologizes on behalf of Spence and the company, and states that Sonos “was not successful from the start.”

Spence assured customers in the letter that legacy products will continue to operate normally, even if they are not regularly updated with new software – a concern expressed by consumers.

“Although legacy Sonos products do not get new software features, we are committed to keeping them up to date with bug fixes and security fixes for as long as possible,” wrote Spence.

Another concern raised by consumers was the issue of legacy products and modern products that cannot work together.

Spence addresses this issue in the letter, although he says that modern products will work together, just like legacy products, in a new plan to come – leaving aside if modern and legacy products will work together.

Sonos is known for its high-end smart speakers, some of which cost hundreds of dollars.