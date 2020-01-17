CEO of Recording Academy suspended in the midst of allegations of misconduct: NPR

Recording Academy President and CEO Deborah Dugan speaks at the 62nd Grammy Awards Nominations Conference at CBS Broadcast Center in November.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images



hide caption

switch caption

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences placed its president and CEO, Deborah Dugan, in a major turmoil at the organization less than two weeks before the Grammy Awards ceremony.

A statement from the Recording Academy board of directors referred to “a formal allegation of misconduct by a senior female member of the Recording Academy team” and said it had placed Dugan “on administrative leave, effective immediately”.

The statement did not state the nature of the accusation, nor who was accused of misconduct.

Dugan became the first female CEO of the Recording Academy less than six months ago. She followed Neil Portnow, who led the Grammy’s for 17 years, but caused controversy with a comment after the 2018 show that women had to “get up” to get ahead in the music industry.

“The council also retained two independent external investigators to conduct independent investigations into the allegations,” the statement said.

“The board considered this action necessary to restore confidence in membership to the Recording Academy, to restore the morale of the Recording Academy employee and to enable the Recording Academy to focus on its mission to serve all music makers” , it went on. “The Board of Trustees of the Recording Academy is committed to promoting a safe, diverse and inclusive workplace, music industry and society.”

Harvey Mason Jr., a music producer who has collaborated with artists such as Chris Brown and Jennifer Hudson, will act as interim president and CEO, the statement said.

Dugan led Bonos (RED), an organization focused on the fight against HIV / AIDS, before coming to the Academy and previously president of Disney Publishing Worldwide and executive vice president at EMI / Capitol Records.

She promised to “reinvent the organization” and told NPR in an interview in December that she “led a major restructuring to enable immediate diversity”.

Dugan said she and Mason “were personally and professionally committed to promoting and promoting diversity, inclusiveness, and transparency – making processes simple and understandable.”

This year’s Grammy Awards ceremony, to be held on January 26, will include performances by, among others, Lizzo, who tops the list with eight nominations; Aerosmith; Camila Cabello; Billie Eilish; HER.; The Jonas Brothers; Demi Lovato; Bonnie Raitt; Rosalia; Run DMC; Blake Shelton; Gwen Stefani; Tyler, The Creator; and Charlie Wilson.