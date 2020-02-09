Century Links 2/9: takeaways for seniors

5 Seahawk-y Senior Bowl standout

Analyst Matty F. Brown highlights a quintet of Senior Bowl prospects who have characteristics that could lead Seahawks general manager John Schneider to choose them during the 2020 NFL draft.

Gallant: Why The Seahawks Are The Most Desirable Free Agent Destination

The Seahawks have the best free agent field in the entire NFL, says Paul Gallant, because of their available space and other key factors.

Former Seahawks to watch on Saturday double-headed XFL

The XFL will officially start its inaugural season this weekend and several ex-Seahawks will have the chance to play for their respective teams.

GoLocalPDX | 4 things the Seattle Seahawks need to do during the off-season

Now that the NFL season is officially over, let’s take a look at what the Seattle Seahawks need to focus on this offseason. Here are my main four goals, I think, need to be addressed.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson was roasted after debuting his new hairstyle (PICS + TWEETS) | Total Pro Sports

Read “Seahawks QB Russell Wilson was roasted after debuting his new hairstyle (PICS + TWEETS)” and other NFL articles from Total Pro Sports.

Defenders and Roughnecks take first wins in XFL season – NFL.com

Defenders D.C.Q Cardale Jones (291 yards, two touchdowns) and Houston Roughnecks QB P.J. Walker (272 yards, four touchdowns) lead their respective teams to victory to kick off the inaugural XFL season.

Redskins VP: “New staff know Haskins starts QB – NFL.com

It remains to be seen who the Redskins will fill their QB depth chart with this offseason. What is clear is that Dwayne Haskins is in the running for No. 1. And he has a lot to prove to new coaching staff.

Cowboys LB Sean Lee waits to explore options – NFL.com

Sean Lee is an imminent unrestricted free agent who is coming out of a resurgence season. As a result, the Cowboys linebacker “is waiting to sort of explore some of my options.”

Calais Campbell hopes Jaguars will enjoy two games in London – ProFootballTalk

The Jaguars announced a change to their 2020 calendar this week that will make them spend more time in London than usual. The team has played a home game in London for each of the past seven seasons, but will double that number.

Jason Tarver to coach linebackers for Browns – ProFootballTalk

The Browns hired Joe Woods as a defensive coordinator this week and he is bringing one of his former bosses on board as a post coach. Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports that the Browns hire Jason Tarver as linebackers coach.

XFL draws small but enthusiastic crowds in first two games – ProFootballTalk

It is far too early to draw conclusions about the success of XFL, but based on attendance at the two stadiums that hosted XFL games on Saturday, the league reached enthusiastic fans, but not many them.

Report: Browns Hires T.C. McCartney as Attacking Assistant – ProFootballTalk

The Browns hired T.C. McCartney as an offensive assistant, reports Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. He returns to Cleveland after an absence of five years. McCartney was an offensive quality control coach with the Browns in 2014.