Century Links 2/10: Should the Seahawks Trade Out of 1st Round Again?

Seahawks have to do a better job with their first draft pick

I doubt this will come as a shock to many 12s, but the Seahawks haven’t been stellar when it comes to their first draft picks. This simply can’t continue.

Seahawks need DL help, and both Bennett and Suh are available

For a Seahawks team that needs upgrades along the defensive line in the worst way, Michael Bennett and Ndamukong Suh are interesting options in free agency.

Gallant: Why the Seahawks are the most desirable free agent destination

The Seahawks own the best free agent pitch in the entire NFL, Paul Gallant explains, due to their available cap space and other key factors.

Seahawks Position Review: Dramatic Makeover May Loom at Tight End

Seattle believes Will Dissly will be back at full strength, but behind him, only two other players are under contract and the tight end group could look substantially different after free agency and the draft.

Seahawks could find the slot corner they need late in the 2020 draft

The Seahawks played more base defense than any other team in the league last year. They badly need a slot corner and could find their man late in the draft.

Seattle Seahawks 2020 free agent profile: Running back Robert Turbin

Will the Seattle Seahawks bring back Robert Turbin as a third down back again in 2020, or has he reached the end of the line?

Battlehawks defeat Renegades; Guardians stifle Vipers – NFL.com

The New York Guardians (1-0) defense caused three turnovers en route to a dominant 23-3 win over the Tampa Bay Vipers (0-1) to start their XFL season on Sunday afternoon.

Patrick Mahomes learned “next play” mantra from his father – ProFootballTalk

Long before Patrick Mahomes was a professional quarterback, he saw what it was like to be a pro. The son of major league pitcher Pat Mahomes, the future Chiefs quarterback was around clubhouses growing up, seeing firsthand how the game and the business worked.

FMIA — Patrick Mahomes Reflects on LIV Turnaround By Following Dad’s Advice: ‘It’s All About The Next Pitch’ – ProFootballTalk

Peter King’s Football Morning In America column begins with Patrick Mahomes revisiting his Super Bowl LIV win and what sparked the rally.

Kenny Britt arrested in New Jersey for marijuana – ProFootballTalk

Former NFL wide receiver Kenny Britt was arrested over the weekend in his New Jersey hometown on marijuana charges. According to Ron Zeitlinger of NJ.

Darius Slay wants to be the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL – ProFootballTalk

Lions cornerback Darius Slay wants to be the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. Slay responded to a tweet listing the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL by saying that those top contracts are too low.

Larry Fitzgerald wins Pebble Beach Pro-Am for second time in three years – ProFootballTalk

Larry Fitzgerald continues to seek his first Super Bowl title, but on Sunday, the Cardinals receiver won his second AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am. Fitzgerald and pro Kevin Streelman shot 33-under par for the tournament, beating Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young and pro Phil Mickelson by five st …

Former NFL receiver Matthew Cherry wins an Oscar – ProFootballTalk

The 92nd Oscars have begun, and a former NFL player has carried away one of the statues. Matthew Cherry, who played receiver for several teams more than a decade ago, won the best animated short prize for Hair Love.

Jordan Ta’amu leads St. Louis to upset win over Dallas – ProFootballTalk

The BattleHawks have given folks in St. Louis another reason to be excited about the return of pro football to town, four years after the Rams returned to L.A.

XFL’s Dallas Renegades have ads on their helmets – ProFootballTalk

In the XFL’s opening weekend, one of the eight teams has trotted out a sponsorship device that the NFL surely would love to incorporate into its advertising portfolio. In the lower left corner of the back of the Dallas Renegades helmet appears a subtle but unmistakable Bud Light Seltzer ad.