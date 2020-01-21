Central Railway cancels some trains due to ongoing infrastructure work near Bhor Ghat; see the full list here

Due to infrastructure work in progress, Central Railway has canceled and hijacked trains crossing Bhor Ghat.

Panvel-Pune-Panvel and Daund-Sainagar Shirdi-Daund trains will be canceled during this period while CSMT-Pandharpur and CSMT-Bijapur trains will remain canceled on specific dates until the end of the month, CR said.

He informed that Bhusaval-Pune-Bhusaval Express will be diverted by the Manmad-Daund route during this period, while the CSMT-Kolhapur-CSMT Koyna Express will continue to be discontinued in the short term in Pune. The press release said the schedule change was “due to infrastructure work on the UP Southeast Ghat (Bhor Ghat) line between Monkey Hill and Karjat of the Mumbai division”. The line had suffered significant damage due to heavy rain a few months ago.

In a statement, Central Railway said: “due to infrastructure work on the UP Southeast Ghat line between Monkey Hill and Karjat of the Mumbai division, the following trains have been canceled / stopped / routed / diverted”.

Consult the complete list of canceled, interrupted and diverted trains:

Canceled trains

51317/51318 Panvel-Pune- Panvel (daily) JCO passengers from 21.01.2020 to 30.01.2020.

51027 CSMT- Pandharpur (Tri-weekly) JCO passengers from 23.01.2020, 24.01.2020, 25.01.2020 & 30.01.2020.

51028 Pandharpur-CSMT (Tri-weekly) JCO passengers from 24.01.2020, 25.01.2020, 26.01.2020 & 31.01.2020.

51029 CSMT-Bijapur (4 days a week) JCO passenger on 21.01.2020, 22.01.2020, 26.01.2020 to 29.01.2020.

51030 Bijapur-CSMT (4 days a week) JCO passengers from 21.01.2020 to 23.01.2020 & 27.01.2020 to 30.01.2020.

51033/51034 Daund – Sainagar Shirdi-Daund Passenger JCO from 21.01.2020 to 30.01.2020.

Hijacked trains

Short term / short term trains

(Agency contributions)

.