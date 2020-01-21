Central banks are involved in the study of possible digital currencies

Clouds drift off European Central Bank, Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, January 18, 2020. (AP Photo / Michael Probst)

Significant central banks have come together to explore whether they should issue digital currencies as cash usage declines and more people switch to electronic payment methods.

The study group consists of the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan, the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Swedish Riksbank and the Swiss National Bank.

They said in a statement Tuesday that they would evaluate the potential case for digital currencies in their domestic jurisdictions. The Swedish central bank has been studying the issue for many years and has been piloting the use of cash in that country. No decision has been made.

Existing cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, are not suitable for paying things because they can change abruptly into value. Facebook has supported the Libra project for a so-called fixed boat, a digital currency linked to existing currencies. Several major partners, such as Visa, Mastercard, PayPal and eBay, have abandoned the organization set up to oversee Libra, as it faces pressure from regulators.

The team will evaluate technical issues and share knowledge about emerging technologies. It will be chaired jointly by Benoit Coeure, a former ECB top official, and Jon Cunliffe, Deputy Governor of the Bank of England.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde smiles during a meeting of European Union finance ministers in the form of a Eurogroup at the Europa building in Brussels on Monday, January 20, 2020. (AP Photo / Francisco Seco)

