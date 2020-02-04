Center will not intervene in Jagan Govt’s Three-Capital Move: Union Minister clarified in Lok Sabha

State Minister of the Interior Nityanand Rai it is up to the state to decide on its capital when it falls on its territory. He answered a question from TDP MP Jaydev Galla about the YSRCP government’s move to develop three capitals in Andhra Pradesh.

File photo of farmers protesting against the three-capital formula of the state government.

Amaravati: The central government has said that it is the privilege of governments to make decisions about their capitals.

During Tuesday’s Question Time in Lok Sabha, Interior Minister Nityanand Rai said that it is up to the state to decide on its capital, since it falls on its territory and there is no intervention from the Center.

Rai answered a question from MP Jayadev Galla of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) about the Center’s response to the proposal of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government to develop three capital cities in Andhra Pradesh. Galla also wanted to know whether the Union government would advise the state not to use such decisions.

“Media reports recently appeared announcing the decision of the state government to create three capitals for Andhra Pradesh,” Rai said. “It is up to every state to decide on its capital on its territory.”

Protests broke out in the southern state after Prime Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy announced the decision of his government to establish Vishakhapatnam and Kurnool as the executive and judicial capital, in addition to Amaravati as the legislative headquarters.

Farmers who had given up their land in the Amaravati region for the creation of a world-class capital, as promised by the previous government, led by N Chandrababu Naidu, took to the streets and the TDP has expanded its support for agitation.

Naidu, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and a few BJP leaders had previously sought the intervention of the central government to stop Roodje from continuing his plan.

