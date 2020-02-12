Center to raise Rs 46K cr as late GST payment interest

A. K. Pandey, special representative and member of the Central Committee for Indirect Taxes and Customs, has written to all major commissioners and central tax commissioners that the law imposes on taxpayers an obligation to estimate and pay interest on late tax payments.

“Furthermore, interest payable on such late payment of taxes may be collected in accordance with the provisions of Section 79 of the CGST Act in conjunction with Section 75 (12), which provides for various methods by which the responsible official continues, to reclaim an amount to be paid to the government, “said Pandey.

The report has been published on the SFTP portal to initiate the process of recovering such unpaid interest in accordance with the provisions of section 79 in conjunction with section 75 (12) of the CGST Act.

In the meantime, however, the field formations have expressed doubts as to whether interest is payable on gross tax liability or on net cash payable.