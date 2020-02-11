Center School District appoints new Chief Inspector | News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – After a five-month search for the next Center School District Superintendent of Schools, the Education Board dr. Yolanda Cargile chosen.

Dr. Cargile currently serves as the chief inspector of schools for the Hickman Mills School District and has been working in the district since 2015. She was born in Missouri and graduated from Ruskin High School.

During her tenure, Dr. Cargile served as a social worker, tutor and mentor, high school teacher, construction director, district level manager and deputy instructor.

According to the Center School District, she was awarded the Outstanding Administrator of the Year by the Missouri After School Network in 2018 and recognized by the Missouri Association of School Administrators in 2019 for outstanding performance as a new superintendent.

“I am extremely grateful and honored that the Center Board of Education has chosen me to serve as an inspector from the 2020-21 school year. I look forward to working together to effectively serve children and families in the Center community. I would like to learn the middle way and immerse myself in this unique organization and community. I become a member of the district, fully informed of the performance of staff, teachers, administrators and the support of the Board of Education. I look forward to experiencing many more successes as a team in the coming years, “said Dr. Cargile.

KCTV5.com is now traveling with you! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special research reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News.

>> Click / tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

.