Center questions Maintainability of a plea in Delhi HC to prevent J&K MPs from entering Parliament

updated:February 3, 2020, 5:49 PM IST

New Delhi: The center asked Monday in the Supreme Court of Delhi the maintainability of a plea to prevent MPs from entering the former state of Jammu and Kashmir and claimed that they will continue to hold their seats illegally after the state’s dissolution.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, represented by Anil Soni, permanent counsel for central government, argued that the petitioner, a retired professor, should have acted before the authorities before approaching the court.

The petitioner claimed that 10 MPs, including congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and chairman of the Farooq Abdullah national conference, from Jammu and Kashmir continued their positions and enjoyed all the benefits associated with the office at the expense of the state treasury.

Justice Brijesh Sethi has heard both parties and has pronounced itself in this case.

Professor Abdul Gani Bhat’s petition has claimed that the 10 MPs, four in the Rajya Sabha and six in the Lok Sabha, from the then state remain “illegal” on their seats in parliament.

It has asked the central government to give directions not to admit the 10 MPs to parliament.

It further argued that “the presence of the 10 MPs from the former state in parliament was immoral, illegal and unconstitutional”.

The aim of the plea was that they could no longer enjoy the salary, benefits and other facilities that were granted to members of parliament.

Parliament on August 5 last year had abolished and reorganized Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special status to the state in two Union areas of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

