Center on the verge of bankruptcy, says Yashwant Sinha

Ahmedabad: Former BJP chief Yashwant Sinha said on Saturday that the central government was on the brink of bankruptcy due to the economic downturn.

He also said that the economy was going through its “worst crisis of all time” due to the “death of demand” in the sectors.

Sinha was speaking on the sidelines of his “Gandhi Shanti Yatra” against the Citizenship Amendment Law (CAA) and the National Registry of Citizens (NRC) which arrived in Ahmedabad.

He reiterated that the new citizenship law was a ploy by the Narendra Modi government to divert people’s attention from important issues such as “the failure of the economy”.

“This government has ignored the problems of the economy and tried to show that everything was fine by manipulating the numbers. But the data cannot be faked forever.

Now they have accepted the problem and say they will do something about it, “said Sinha.

Wholesale price inflation peaked at 2.59% in December, up from 0.58% in November due to sharply higher prices for food such as onions, according to recent government data and the potato.

Annual inflation, based on the monthly wholesale price index (IPM), was recorded at 3.24% in April 2019.

Sinha, who had been Minister of Finance from 1998 to 2002, said that the current government had gone without funds to use.

“This government has used all (the funds) at its disposal. It is on the verge of bankruptcy,” he said.

“Many people say that the government should spend more to boost the economy, but this government is talking about reducing the area,” he said.

Sinha, who heads Rashtra Manch, said the finance ministry had asked all departments to spend only 25 percent of the total allocated budget instead of the 33 percent it authorized in the last quarter.

“Private investment has become zero due to the problem of the double balance sheet. The banks’ NPA has grown instead of shrinking,” he said.

Sinha further said that the lack of demand was affecting the economy, which “started with rural distress and gradually spread to urban areas due to demonetization in 2016”.

“The problem has now spread to all sectors. For example, the transport sector is experiencing a decline in demand for cars and two-wheelers. In the past, we had seen demand collapse, but this time it’s the ‘unprecedented demand death,’ said Sinha.

He said the next budget will be crucial.

“Another thing that has never happened in the past is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself conducted 13 pre-budget consultations with stakeholders, unlike what has happened before with finance ministers,” added Sinha.

In such a scenario, the government had introduced the “divider CAA”.

He said Interior Minister Amit Shah had announced in parliament that the government would introduce a national citizens’ registry.

“The CAA and the probable NRC aim to divert people’s attention and divide the country on religious grounds. “Said Sinha.

Given the NRC’s experience in Assam, the exercise should never be introduced in the country, he added.

He also questioned the need for the National Population Register (NPR), saying that Aadhaar is equivalent to the NPR.

“The question posed to the UPA government and later to the NDA government after 2014 was whether to choose Aadhaar or NPR, the Modi government opted for Aadhaar,” he said.

He accused the BJP government in Gujarat of having abused article 144 (of the CrPc) and of not even having authorized a peaceful demonstration against the CAA and the NRC.

.