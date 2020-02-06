Center ‘Hard’ discrimination against Kerala led by BJP, denial of the share of financial resources: CPI (M)

New Delhi: The CPI (M) said on Thursday that the left-wing government of Kerala in the state was confronted with a “hard discriminating” approach to the BJP-led center dispensation.

A main article in the upcoming edition of party mouthpiece Peoples Democracy has said that Kerala is going through a serious financial crisis because of this “biased” attitude of the Center.

“The Modi government seems determined to thwart the LDF government’s development agenda by strangling its finances,” she said.

The main article said that the Center has all the powers to raise funds, while states are required to make development and social welfare expenditures that far exceed their income-generating capabilities.

“Although this is a general problem for all states, Kerala is selected for exceptional treatment by denying it the part of taxes and resources due,” it claimed.

Based on examples, the editorial said that the central government has reduced the amount that Kerala can borrow in the last quarter of 2019-2020.

According to the budget allocation, the loan should have been Rs 10,233 crore. But only Rs 1,900 crore is sanctioned. Instead of receiving the Rs 19,500 crore as borrowing in the final tax, it will just be Rs 16,602 this year, it said.

Instead of receiving Rs 3,200 crore loan in the last quarter of 2018-19, Kerala will only receive Rs 1,920 in the last quarter of 2019-20, it added.

The CPI (M) also claimed that there is a constant delay in the receipt of GST compensation, and the state also did not receive flood compensation that was given to seven other states despite flooding in August 2019.

“An additional central aid of Rs 5,908.56 crore was provided to seven states of the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for damage during the southwest monsoon in 2019, but not Kerala.

“Kerala has been one of the better performing states in the implementation of the rural guarantee scheme (MGNREGS). However, the center has been slow in sending funds and overdue payments amounting to Rs 1,215 crore pending. For the payment of paddy procurement also there are rights to Rs 1,035 crore, “it said.

The party also claimed that the Union budget for 2020-21 has been further “neglected” and has done wrong to Kerala.

In its recommendations for 2020-21, the 15th Financing Committee has reduced Kerala’s share of the net tax revenue to 1.94 percent from 2.5 percent recommended by the 14th Financing Committee. Even the recommended amount of tax deviation by the commission (Rs 16,616 crore) is not allocated in the budget. The state’s share in the central tax is suggested at Rs 15,236.6 crore versus Rs 16,401 crore received in 2019-2020, it said.

“The Modi government’s violation of federal norms and hypocrisy when talking about cooperative federalism is very clear when it comes to dealing with Kerala.

“The LDF government and the people of Kerala will not make these efforts to make their state denigrate. They will struggle to assert their rights,” it said.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.