Censor ourselves

George Packer believes that contemporary political writers are afraid to say what they really believe in. The price is simply too high:

If an editorial assistant points out that a line in a draft article is likely to trigger an explosion on social media, what will her manager do – take the risk of an explosion or kill the verdict? Probably the latter. The idea of ​​keeping the sentence because of the risk, defying the risk, pushing the boundaries of freedom of expression a few millimeters further – this idea now seems strange. So the mob has the final processing.

At a moment when democracy is under siege around the world, these scenes from our literary life sound pretty trivial. But when writers are afraid of the sound of their own voice, honest, clear, and original works don’t thrive, and without them, politicians, tech moguls, and TV demagogues have fewer worries. It doesn’t matter whether you have impeccable views or which side of the political divide you are: Fear creates self-censorship, and self-censorship is more insidious than the kind imposed by the state, ¹ because it is a safer way to kill the impulse to think, which requires an unrestricted mind. A writer can still write while hiding from the Mind Police. But a writer with the thought police in his head who always feels compelled to ask: can I say that? Do I have a right? Is my terminology correct? Are my allies getting angry? Will it help my enemies? Could it put me in relationship on Twitter? – The author’s words will soon become lifeless. A writer who is afraid to tell people what he doesn’t want to hear has chosen the wrong profession.

There is no question that Packer is right. Certainly there is an orthodoxy among liberals on certain topics, where everyone is nervous to ask questions. For example, is it completely insane that we are discussing whether a white author is allowed to write a novel – American Dirt for those of you who totally ignore this Fooforah – that features Hispanic characters fleeing to America? Of course it is. It’s crazy. And yet, not only do we discuss it, we give a solemn and respectful hearing to the small group of zealots who have suddenly decided that this issue is literally the property of a particular ethnic group.

But oh. Should I have written that? What will my editor think? Will I be denounced when Twitter learns what I just said? Should I have called these people zealots? And most importantly, do I really care enough to take care of it? I really don’t. It’s not in my wheelhouse and it doesn’t make much sense to risk a little backlash.

On the other hand, the whole topic of cultural appropriation strikes me as crazy. That means the existence of the phrase is crazy. Is cultural appropriation bad? Of course not. Not only is it not bad, it is also the source of our country’s cultural creativity and dynamism. Name practically every art form – food, writing, films, cars, etc. – and we have happily stolen for centuries. I hope that we will continue to do so for centuries, instead of getting into a qualifying miasm of political correctness, in which only certain people are allowed to write / paint / cook in certain ways.

But these are only liberals. How about conservatives? Which orthodoxy do they fear to address? Let’s hear it

In the meantime, it should be mentioned that money plays a significant role in this. Journalism has never been a very lucrative profession, but nowadays the life of a journalist is indeed very lucrative. The same applies to journalism. And as it becomes increasingly difficult to survive, it becomes increasingly necessary to turn to a niche that you can call your own. It’s not always bad, but the problem is obvious: when you write for a niche, you have to avoid making the niche so angry that it stops buying your things. We all have to eat. But where’s the limit? I guess it’s farther away than most editors think, but it doesn’t really matter. The mere existence of a limit is enough to keep you from difficult issues. And it does.

¹For what it’s worth, I want to hold Packer accountable for it. Sure, self-censorship can make you nervous, but just ask yourself: Would you rather live under the regime that is currently fashionable in the United States, or under the regime that is currently being imposed on writers in China, Russia, or Saudi Arabia? There are worse things than insidious.