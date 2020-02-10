Celtics star Kemba Walker colors the former Hornets team in an epic way

Jeremy Brevard-USA Sport TODAY

The Boston Celtics won a hard-fought victory in a physical game against the Oklahoma City Thunder Sunday afternoon and won with the score of 112-111.

All-Star guard Kemba Walker dropped a team-high 27 points in a game with a play-off atmosphere in OKC.

Asked about that later, Walker took the time out of his post-game Q&A session to absolutely troll his former Charlotte Hornets-team.

When asked if today felt like a play-off game, Kemba said, “You’re asking the wrong man about play-off games.” 😂😂😂

– A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) 9 February 2020

That’s a lot of things. Walker was taken over from Charlotte in the summer during a sign-and-trade and does not necessarily have to be wrong.

The Hornets earned two play-off appearances in the eight seasons of Walker with the team and lost every time in the first round.

As for this season, Charlotte is on 16-36 en route to this week’s promotion. Meanwhile, Walker’s Celtics are 37-15. Talk about going from a bad situation to one of the best situations in the Association.