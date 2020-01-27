BOSTON, MA – NOVEMBER 1: Jayson Tatum # 0 of the Boston Celtics celebrates after making the game winning basket against the New York Knicks on November 1, 2019 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo they agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (photo by Brian Babineau / NBAE via Getty Images)

Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum paid tribute to his idol Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a tragic helicopter crash yesterday.

Tatum also gave him a picture with Kobe as a small child with the following text:

“Broken heart. My hero. My idol. The reason I started playing this game, the reason I fell in love with this game. Growing up like you want to be a mentor, beyond of gratitude for everything you did for me. “I had no plan B. I put all my eggs in one basket and knew I would do it.” You inspired me and I am more grateful than you know forever ! I love you Bean 🙏🏽❤️! Sad, sad, sad day RIP Kobe and Gianna! I pray for the family! “

Jayson Tatum