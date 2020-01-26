We are still feeling down from the sad passing of Kobe Bryant and his thirteen-year-old daughter, Gianna.

And it’s not just us, it’s sad.

Famous, high-profile people around the world, from athletes to celebrities, are mourning the tragic passing of the legendary basketball player.

“False,” NFL star JJ Watt write to Twitter hours after the crash this morning. “Not only. Very truly awful. Rest in Peace Kobe.”

NBA star Kevin Love tweeted, “Please don’t. Please god no. This can’t be true,” as longtime NBA player and former Kobe opponent Paul Pierce added, “This is not true today.”

Dating basketball star Scottie Pippen shared his own thoughts, adding, “I’m stunned. Words can’t come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day.”

Presently Philadelphia 76ers add a star about the tragic accident, writing (below):

“Man I don’t know where to start when I turned to playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never seen a ball before and finals have been the turning point of my life. NG KOBE. Extra FREAKING SAD me now !!!! “

Singer Bruno Mars shared himself in today’s tragedy:

“Kobe is a real life hero on that court and I’m sure he’s one of his family. Sending love and prayers to them. It’s heartbreaking.”

Even the President has said something about today’s tragedy; Donald Trump tweeted about the tragic helicopter accident some time ago:

“Reports are that good basketball Kobe Bryant and three others were killed in a helicopter crash in California. This is terrible news!”

Baseball star – and fellow Los Angeles superstar – Mike Trout added, as well, writing on Twitter:

“My heart and prayers go out to the Bryant family and the families of the passengers on this sad day. Kobe’s impact on the world cannot be expressed in words. RIP to a legend and a friend …”

Chrissy Teigen perfectly completed what is happening in downtown LA to Grammys now, hours before the show:

Downtown now and nothing feels less important than what we do today. It was absolutely horrible. Everyone is numb.

– Christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 26, 2020

It’s a joke.

Even Taylor Swift gained patience, tweeting a very sweet message to Kobe’s family and loved ones (below):

“My heart is in the pieces of hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t imagine what families are going through. Kobe means so much to me and to all of us. pray, love, and endless patience to Vanessa and the family and anyone who has lost someone on that flight. “

Well said.

Even Kylie Jenner did his thing here:

at a loss for words now. praying for this beautiful family. pic.twitter.com/tjKUYXCUgb

– Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 26, 2020

Finally, Shaquille O, Kobe’s longtime friend and friend of the Lakers, shared his own condolences on Twitter in a series of photos of the two of them together from behind the sun as they played and won championships.

It’s hard to look at it and not be emotional about it (below):

No words to express the pain I’m going through in this tragedy of leaving my sweet Gigi and my brother @kobebryant that I love and will miss. My gratitude goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1

– SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Oh, man … It’s sad.

Wow.

Rest in peace, Kobe …

(Image by WENN)